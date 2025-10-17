The brokerage highlights Azad Engineering, Canara Bank, and KEI Industries among its key picks.

Ahead of the festival of Diwali, Centrum Broking has identified five stocks with fundamental strength and five stocks showing bullish potential on the technical charts.

Fundamental Picks

Dixon Technologies: With a closing price of ₹16,660 and a target price of ₹21,574, it offers a potential upside of nearly 30%.

Azad Engineering: Currently at ₹1,644, it has a target price of ₹2,145, implying a 31% potential upside.

Syrma SGS Technology: Currently at ₹789, the target price of ₹1,035 suggests a 31% upside potential.

Canara Bank: With the stock at ₹125.7, targets are set at ₹151, offering a 20% upside.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The stock closed at ₹1,655. Centrum pegs target at ₹1,935, implying a 17% upside.

Technical Picks

Nykaa: Currently at ₹258.9, the stock has potential upside of 15% to 23% with targets of ₹300 and ₹320. Stop-loss can be set at ₹240.

Swiggy: The stock closed at ₹433.2 and Cnetrum believes that it can hit targets of ₹480 and ₹517, implying a potential upside of 10% to 19%, with a stop-loss at ₹401.5.

KEI Industries: Currently set at ₹4,111, the brokerage sees targets of ₹4,680 and ₹5,251, giving a potential upside of 13.8% to 22%. Stop-loss is recommended at ₹3,878.

Bajaj Auto: The stock closed at ₹9,146 on Friday. The brokerage has set targets of ₹10,200 and ₹11,000, offering a potential upside of 11% to 20%. Stop-loss can be set at ₹8,250.

Bharat Electronics: Centrum says the stock can reach targets of ₹451 and ₹500 from its current price of ₹412.9, offering a potential upside of 9.2% to 22%. Stop-loss is pegged at ₹369.

