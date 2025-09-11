Analysts highlight breakout opportunities in Intellect Design, and NLC India, citing strong technical setups and robust fundamentals.

SEBI-registered analysts have become bullish on a mix of IT and PSU stocks, spotting fresh breakouts supported by strong technical patterns and fundamentals.

Zensar Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Bank of India, and NLC India have emerged as key picks, with potential upsides ranging from 10–30% in the near term, according to analyst Vinay Taparia and Palak Jain.

Let’s take a look at their recommendations:

Zensar Technologies

Vinay Taparia is bullish on Zensar Tech as the stock has given a good breakout on daily chart. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood near 60. He identified ₹780 as a good support on the downside. The stock can move to ₹900-₹985 in the short term, but a close below ₹760 negates this view.

Intellect Design Arena

He recommended buying Intellect between ₹940-₹1,020. The stock has given double bottom breakout on its daily chart and can move to ₹1,200 in the short term. However, a close below ₹890 negates this view.

Bank of India

Palak Jain has flagged a symmetrical triangle breakout with strong volume spike in Bank of India, suggesting bullish momentum and trend reversal. On its fundamentals, she noted solid earnings performance. Capital adequacy ratio was robust at 17.77%, with consistent 15-quarter profit growth and a high dividend yield (3.5%), making Bank of India fundamentally strong in a resilient sector.

NLC India

Jain recommended buying NLC India above ₹252, with a stop loss at ₹221 for target prices of ₹260, ₹267, and ₹282. The stock has seen a breakout on a good volume spike, which shows bullish momentum after multi-month consolidation.

The company reported a 48% rise in profits last quarter, with steady operating margins of 30-46%. It is nearly debt-free, offers stable dividends, and is attractively valued, Jain added.

