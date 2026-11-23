The agreement supports the development of 600 MW of power capacity at Project Matador in Texas.

The hyperscaler is to build its own data centers at Project Matador.

While Fermi did not unveil the identity of the customer, the Financial Times previously identified Amazon as the hyperscaler.

Fermi reported around $958.4 million in outstanding debt at the end of September 2026, compared to $109.8 million at the end of last year.

Shares of Fermi (FRMI) surged more than 17% on Monday after the energy infrastructure company confirmed receiving funding under a previously announced $200 million prepayment agreement with an unnamed hyperscale customer.

During its third-quarter (Q3) earnings call earlier this month, CEO Lee McIntire said an unnamed investment-grade hyperscaler would build its own data centers at Project Matador in Texas, reducing Fermi’s construction funding requirements.

Project Matador is Fermi’s flagship data center and power infrastructure campus. The agreement supports an initial 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, with delivery targeted for late Q2 or early Q3 2027.

“The customer is building its own data centers on our Project Matador, so Fermi doesn’t carry that construction capital requirement. Importantly, it’s putting capital up front to accelerate construction. These consist of a $200 million prepayment agreement,” McIntire said. “We’re excited about the structure of this deal, and it comes with little or no dilution.”

FT Says Amazon Is Hyperscale Customer

While Fermi did not unveil the identity of the customer, the Financial Times previously identified Amazon (AMZN) as the hyperscaler. Amazon is expected to build its own data centres on the site, the report read.

Stocktwits’ request for comment on the article by Fermi and Amazon went unanswered at the time of writing.

Fermi’s expansion plans are under scrutiny, as the company has yet to generate revenue. While loss per share narrowed to $0.22 per share in Q3, it still missed Wall Street’s estimates of $0.07, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company reported around $958.4 million in outstanding debt, significantly higher than the $109.8 million it reported at the end of last year. Fermi had $315.5 million in cash and restricted cash.

Retail’s Take On FRMI

Retail sentiment surrounding FRMI on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said the focus should now be on executing the deal.

View this Stocktwits post

FRMI shares have been under heavy selling pressure this year, slumping nearly 74%.

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