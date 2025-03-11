Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Rise Pre-Market Amid Reports Of Tariff Expansion, Pentagon-Backed Metal Refining – Retail’s Divided

The new tariffs are reportedly expected to apply to primary steel and aluminum and products that contain these metals, widening the impact.

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Rise Pre-Market Amid Reports Of Tariff Expansion, Pentagon-Backed Metal Refining – Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Copper stocks rose ahead of Tuesday’s open as The Wall Street Journal report suggested the U.S. will not only move forward with new steel and aluminum tariffs on March 12, but will also expand them to include metal-based products.

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) rose at least 1.5% pre-market following the report.

The report said the Trump administration appears firm in its stance on maintaining and broadening the tariffs despite internal discussions and consultations with industry and labor groups.

Copper stocks also drew support from a separate Reuters report suggesting President Donald Trump plans to establish metal refining facilities on Pentagon military bases. 

The initiative, which aims to boost domestic production of critical materials and reduce U.S. reliance on China, could be formalized as soon as Wednesday, the same day the tariffs go into effect.

According to the report, Trump’s executive order would direct the Pentagon to collaborate with other federal agencies to install processing facilities on military bases. 

Senior officials told Reuters that the move is a part of a broader strategy to insulate U.S. supply chains from geopolitical risks tied to China’s dominance in the metals sector.

Screenshot 2025-03-11 072715.png Freeport-McMoRan retail sentiment and message volume on March 11 as of 7:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Freeport-McMoRan’s shares improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Screenshot 2025-03-11 072701.png Southern Copper retail sentiment and message volume on March 11 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, sentiment around Southern Copper’s stock edged lower but stayed in ‘neutral’ territory.

Freeport-McMoRan’s stock is down 10% year-to-date and has lost 13% over the past 12 months. It dropped more than 6% on Monday as broader market recession concerns weighed on commodities.

Southern Copper's stock, in contrast, has fared better. While it is down 3% this year, it remains up 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FuelCell Energy Stock Tumbles 12% Pre-Market After Q1 Revenue Falls Way Short Of Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Still Hopeful

FuelCell Energy Stock Tumbles 12% Pre-Market After Q1 Revenue Falls Way Short Of Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Still Hopeful

IonQ Halts ATM Program After $372M Fund Raise, Stock Rebounds Pre-Market; Retail Doesn't Budge

IonQ Halts ATM Program After $372M Fund Raise, Stock Rebounds Pre-Market; Retail Doesn't Budge

Trimble Stock Gains Pre-Market On Xona Satellite Deal, But Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Trimble Stock Gains Pre-Market On Xona Satellite Deal, But Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling

IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling

Eaton Corp Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Fibrebond Corporation For $1.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Eaton Corp Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Fibrebond Corporation For $1.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

WWE: John Cenas 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans dmn

WWE: John Cena’s 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel ddr

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH) HRD

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon