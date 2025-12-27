Tory will serve as President of Blue Origin’s newly formed national security group.

SpaceX rival Blue Origin on Friday said that former United Launch Alliance chief Tory Bruno has joined the company as president of its newly formed national security group.

Bruno will report to CEO Dave Limp, the company said in a post on X. Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing an internal email that Bruno will oversee “the development of cutting-edge products, services, and technologies aimed at enhancing national security missions.”

“We share a deep belief in supporting our nation with the best technology we can build. Tory brings unmatched experience, and I’m confident he’ll accelerate our ability to deliver on that mission,” Limp said on Friday.

Bruno was formerly CEO of ULA, a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Bruno’s Exit From ULA

Earlier this week, ULA Lockheed Martin Board Chair Robert Lightfoot and ULA Boeing Board Chair Kay Sears announced Bruno’s exit after nearly 12 years at the company to pursue another opportunity. Chief Operating Officer John Elbon has been named as interim CEO while the board proceeds to find the next permanent leader for the rocket launcher company, ULA said.

Under his leadership, Bruno oversaw the retirement of ULA’s Delta rocket family. The joint venture’s Atlas V is also in the process of being retired and is slated to be replaced by the Vulcan rocket whose main engines are provided by Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has its own launch vehicles called New Shepard and New Glenn with which it serves competition to ULA and also Elon Musk- founded SpaceX. ULA, SpaceX and Blue Origin are all allowed to launch sensitive satellites for the US military.

“We are going to bring important, innovative, and urgently needed capabilities to our Nation. Can’t wait to get started,” Bruno said on Friday about his new role.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LMT and SPACEX stayed within the bullish territory while sentiment around BA stayed at ‘bearish’ levels.

