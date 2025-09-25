Signatories include former Federal Reserve Chairs Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and others.

All living former Federal Reserve chairs, along with a group of former Treasury secretaries and White House economic advisers, reportedly urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to block President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging her removal is pending.

“Allowing the removal of Governor Lisa D. Cook while the challenge is pending would threaten Fed independence and erode public confidence,” the legal brief said, according to a CNBC report.

Here’s the complete list of signatories.

Former Federal Reserve Chairs:

Alan Greenspan

Ben Bernanke

Janet Yellen

Former U.S. Treasury Secretaries:

Robert Rubin

Larry Summers

Hank Paulson

Jack Lew

Timothy Geithner

Former Chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers:

Glenn Hubbard

Greg Mankiw

Christina Romer

Cecilia Rouse

Jared Bernstein

Jason Furman

Former Federal Reserve Governor:

Dan Tarullo

