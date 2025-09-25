Signatories include former Federal Reserve Chairs Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and others.
All living former Federal Reserve chairs, along with a group of former Treasury secretaries and White House economic advisers, reportedly urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to block President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging her removal is pending.
“Allowing the removal of Governor Lisa D. Cook while the challenge is pending would threaten Fed independence and erode public confidence,” the legal brief said, according to a CNBC report.
Here’s the complete list of signatories.
Former Federal Reserve Chairs:
Alan Greenspan
Ben Bernanke
Janet Yellen
Former U.S. Treasury Secretaries:
Robert Rubin
Larry Summers
Hank Paulson
Jack Lew
Timothy Geithner
Former Chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers:
Glenn Hubbard
Greg Mankiw
Christina Romer
Cecilia Rouse
Jared Bernstein
Jason Furman
Former Federal Reserve Governor:
Dan Tarullo
