Ford Motor Co. (F) on Wednesday announced that it sold 545,522 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter (Q3), marking a growth of 8.2% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The growth was spurred by an increase in sales of the company’s trucks and SUVs by 7.4% and 9.7%, respectively. The F-series continued to be the company’s best-selling vehicle and truck in the quarter, with 207,732 units sold. In fact, the company has sold over 600,000 units of the truck year-to-date, outpacing its nearest competitor by an estimated 170,000 units.

Ford’s EV sales, meanwhile, rose 30.2% to 30,612 units as customers rushed to make their purchases before the federal tax credit on EVs expired on September 30. Internal combustion engine vehicles, however, accounted for a whopping 84% of the company’s overall sales.

Ford shares traded 2% higher at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

Among SUVs, the Ford Bronco was the company’s best-selling vehicle in the quarter, with sales rising 41.3% to 37,858 units. The Lincoln brand contributed 23,760 units to the company’s overall sales in the quarter, representing a 7.6% year-over-year decline.

Among the company’s three electric vehicles, the Mustang Mach-E SUV was the best-seller, with 20,177 units sold. The company also sold 10,005 units of its electric truck, the F-150 Lightning.

“This quarter's growth showcases our portfolio's unmatched flexibility and breadth,” said Ford executive Andrew Frick. The company is now looking forward to starting shipping the recently revealed Explorer Tremor and F-150 Lobo street truck in the fourth quarter.

F stock is up 23% this year and approximately 13% over the past 12 months.

