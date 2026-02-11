The carmaker, however, reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, below the $0.39 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and lower than an analyst estimate of $0.19.

Shares of Ford Motor Co (F) rose 1% after hours on Tuesday after the automaker guided core profit for 2026 within Wall Street estimates despite its fourth quarter earnings trailing Wall Street expectations.

The carmaker reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, below the $0.39 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and lower than an analyst estimate of $0.19, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the period came in at $45.9 billion, above an expected $41.87 billion.

The company now expects a full year 2026 adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of $8.0 billion to $10.0 billion, in line with an analyst estimate of $9.07 billion. A majority of this would be brought in by the company’s segment dedicated to commercial customers and partially offset by losses in the electric vehicle segment called Model e, it said.

Ford expects a loss of $4 billion to $4.5 billion from its electric vehicle segment for the year.

