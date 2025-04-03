Ford Recalls Over 105,000 Vehicles In US Over Seat Belt Issues: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Read Full Article

Shares of Ford Motor Co (F) traded over 2% lower in Thursday’s premarket after the company recalled 105,322 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns regarding the driver and/or front passenger seat belt.

According to a recall report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the recall includes 2018-2020 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

The report highlighted that the inadvertent deployment of the retractor pretensioner may lock the seatbelt, not allowing it to retract or extend and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors as necessary, at no cost to the customer, it said.

The company added that the number of vehicles affected by the recall may increase until all recall repair claims have been submitted.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Ford continues to be ‘neutral’, coupled with ‘extremely low’ message volume over the past 24 hours.

The recall comes on the heels of the company reporting a 1.3% drop in U.S. sales in the first quarter. The company sold 501,291 vehicles in the three months through the end of March, marking a dip from the 508,083 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

The stock is also being pressured by President Trump’s 25% auto tariff on all vehicle imports, which kicked in at midnight on Thursday.

Ford shares are up by over 5% this year but down by over 25% over the past 12 months.

