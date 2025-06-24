The vehicle’s rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may have insufficient adhesive bonding, causing them to separate from the vehicle.

Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 132,914 Aviator vehicles over concerns that certain parts of the vehicle may detach owing to insufficient adhesive, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may have insufficient adhesive bonding, causing them to separate from the vehicle.

Detached trim may cause a road hazard to other drivers and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA noted.

The recall includes model year 2020-2025 versions of the Lincoln brand SUV.

As for a fix, Ford dealers will repair or replace the C-pillar appliques and window division bars free of cost to the customer, the regulator said.

While Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to the condition, it is aware of 1,105 warranty claims of C-pillar appliqué or division bar falling off the vehicle as of May 29. The claims were received between June 2020 and April 2025 globally.

The Lincoln Aviator is among the four Lincoln SUVs currently for sale in the U.S., besides the Corsair, Nautilus, and Navigator.

Ford has sold 10,313 Aviator vehicles this year in the U.S. as of the end of May, accounting for 22% of its overall Lincoln brand sales.

Lincoln, however, accounts for a minor portion of Ford’s overall sales in the U.S., which is dominated by Ford brand vehicles.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford stayed unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:05 a.m. ET on June 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Ford’s stock is up by about 9% this year, but down by over 12% over the past 12 months.

