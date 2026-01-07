The automaker witnessed its pure EV sales decline by about 52% in the three months through the end of December to 14,513 units, down from 30,176 units in Q4 2024.

Hybrid sales in Q4 rose about 18% to 55,374 vehicles.

Ford Motor Co (F) said on Tuesday that it sold 545,216 vehicles in the U.S. in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, marking a growth of 2.7% from the corresponding period last year, despite a steep drop in EV sales.

The automaker witnessed its pure EV sales decline by about 52% in the three months through the end of December to 14,513 units, down from 30,176 units in Q4 2024, after federal tax credit on the purchase of new EVs expired on Sept. 30, driving down consumer demand. Hybrid sales, however, rose about 18% to 55,374 vehicles.

Ford Reasserts Faith In Lowered EV Push

Dearborn-based Ford said in December that it expects to incur $19.5 billion in EV-related charges after it killed several EV models to stem losses from the segment.

“Ford no longer plans to produce select larger electric vehicles where the business case has eroded due to lower-than-expected demand, high costs and regulatory changes,” the company said.

While a majority of the charges would be incurred in the fourth quarter, the remaining will be incurred in 2026 and 2027, the company said.

CEO Jim Farley had noted that the move is centered on customer demand. “The operating reality has changed, and we are redeploying capital into higher-return growth opportunities: Ford Pro, our market-leading trucks and vans, hybrids and high margin opportunities like our new battery energy storage business,” he said.

Ford on Tuesday reiterated its faith in its updated strategy on the heels of the sales numbers. “Our growth across record hybrid sales shows that our 'power of choice' approach – offering gas, hybrid, and electric – is exactly what consumers are looking for right now,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e.

Gas Guzzling Vehicles In Q4

For Ford, gas vehicles continued to be the customer’s favorite in Q4, with the company recording growth of 4.8% in sales to 475,329 units. Trucks were the most preferred vehicle type as the F-series continued to be the company’s best-seller though its sales dropped by over 3% in the quarter.

The company also scaled sales of its Maverick and Ranger trucks in the period.

Full Year Sales And Rival Performance

Ford’s overall sales in the U.S. for the full year grew 6% to 2.2 million units, taking its overall market share to 13.2%. F shares closed up over 2% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ford’s rival General Motors on Monday reported a 7% decline in Q4 U.S. vehicle deliveries due to a dive in EV demand. Overall sales for the year, however, rose 5.5%.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around F stock stayed within the 'bearish' territory while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sees the stock hitting as high as $25 by the end of week.

F stock has gained over 39% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.