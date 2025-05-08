A Reuters report said Ford is increasing the prices of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, the Maverick pickup, and Bronco Sport by as much as $2,000, effective May 2.

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) is hiking prices on certain Mexico-made vehicle models, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a notice sent to dealers.

The report said that the prices on some models of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, the Maverick pickup, and the Bronco Sport are being hiked by as much as $2000, effective May 2.

A Ford spokesperson told Reuters that the price hike will affect vehicles built after May 2, which will arrive at dealer lots in late June.

The spokesperson added that the company has not passed on the full tariff cost to customers, but the price hike reflects the impact of “some tariffs” the company faces in addition to “usual” mid-year pricing actions.

The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on vehicles imported into the U.S. became effective early in April, raising concerns among automakers like General Motors and Ford, who manufacture vehicles in Mexico and Canada for the U.S. market.

Earlier this week, Ford suspended its full-year financial guidance owing to tariff-related uncertainty and said it estimates a tariff-related net adverse adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) impact of about $1.5 billion for the full year 2025.

General Motors slashed its full-year guidance on Thursday, saying it expects a $4 billion to $5 billion impact due to Trump tariffs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on May 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

F stock is up by about 7% this year but down by over 15% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<