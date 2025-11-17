Ford said that customers can now shop for, finance, and purchase Ford Blue Advantage certified pre-owned (CPO) Ford vehicles on the e-commerce giant’s website.

Ford Motor Company (F) and Amazon.com (AMZN) announced a partnership on Monday, allowing participating Ford dealers to list their certified pre-owned vehicles on Amazon Autos.

The automaker said that customers can now shop for, finance, and purchase Ford Blue Advantage certified pre-owned (CPO) Ford vehicles on the e-commerce giant’s website.

This collaboration also allows customers to complete most of the paperwork online and then schedule a convenient time to pick up the selected vehicle, Ford said. The company added that every vehicle is backed by a Ford Blue Advantage warranty, which means it has passed a thorough multi-point inspection and comes with roadside assistance.

