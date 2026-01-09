Private jet operator flyExclusive announced an authorized dealership agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink on Thursday.

flyExclusive will begin installing Starlink on its fleet to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connection at high altitudes.

The company will also provide sales, installation, and support services to third-party aircraft owners and operators.

Starlink installations on flyExclusive’s Challenger 350 fleet will begin in early 2026.

flyExclusive, Inc. (FLYX) shares more than doubled on Thursday after the private jet operator announced an authorized dealership agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink.

As per the agreement, flyExclusive said it will begin installing Starlink on its fleet to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connection at high altitudes.

The aviation company said that installations on its Challenger 350 fleet will kick off in early 2026.

Shares of FLYX rallied over 130% at the time of writing.

The Starlink Deal

Apart from providing Starlink connectivity on its own jets, flyExclusive will also provide sales, installation, and support services to third-party aircraft owners and operators. The company said that the move expands its Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) capabilities.

flyExclusive’s deal with Starlink is aimed at improving streaming quality, real-time communications, and consistent VPN performance at high altitudes on all its jets.

Starlink’s 310 Mbps connectivity with low latency will support HD video conferencing, streaming, large file transfers, and modern productivity tools on flights.

The Starlink dealership aligns with the company’s technology investment, customer experience, and fleet modernization plans, the company said.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury. It is a core part of the passenger experience,” said Matt Lesmeister, Chief Operating Officer of flyExclusive. “Becoming a Starlink aviation dealer strengthens our MRO capabilities while raising the bar across our fleet.”

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FLYX shares jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ sentiment a day ago as message volumes spiked to ‘extremely high’.

One bullish user praised the deal, saying the stock could jump to $9.00 levels by the end of the trading session. Shares of FLYX traded around $7.28 at the time of writing.

FLYX stock has climbed over 120% in the past year.

