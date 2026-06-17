Wedbush reportedly says Flutter Entertainment could see a FIFA World Cup-driven rebound on valuation upside and prediction market investments.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

The firm sees roughly 27% upside, citing valuation weakness after a near 50% year-to-date decline.

Flutter is investing about $300 million into its “FanDuel Predicts” platform to regain U.S. market share and improve engagement.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), the world’s largest sports betting operator and owner of FanDuel, could see a turnaround amid the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Wedbush Securities. The firm says the stock is currently undervalued despite recent weakness.

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FLUT shares edged up 0.07% in after-hours trading after a 0.06% decline in the regular session.

Valuation Gap

Wedbush Securities initiated coverage of Flutter with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $138 price target, implying around 24% upside from the stock’s Tuesday close. Wedbush also pointed to a significant valuation gap after the stock fell about 50% over the past six months amid concerns over U.S. growth and competition in the sportsbook space, according to TheFly.

Wedbush said Flutter’s current valuation reflects overly negative expectations, describing it as priced for “overweight bearish outcomes.” The firm added that the market is not fully accounting for the company’s long-term opportunity, including its own prediction market expansion and a potential recovery in U.S. performance in the second half of 2026.

The stock has also been under pressure due to share losses in the competitive U.S. sportsbook market and broader concerns around growth momentum.

FIFA World Cup Seen As Growth Trigger

Wedbush analyst Matthew McCartney said he expects share gains to build around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with additional support from the NFL and college football seasons, according to CNBC. He also highlighted the company’s planned investment into its prediction market platform, FanDuel Predicts, which is expected to support customer acquisition and engagement.

The firm has earmarked about $300 million toward scaling the initiative, which Wedbush sees as central to its growth strategy going forward.

The analyst added that the FIFA World Cup will serve as the first major test for “FanDuel Predicts” and could help Flutter regain market share from emerging event contract competitors in the U.S. market.

Beyond the tournament, Wedbush expects Flutter to benefit from a broader rollout of “elevated promotions,” which the analyst said are already helping the company address earlier execution missteps and narrow performance gaps over time.

Wall Street Sentiment

Wedbush’s outlook matches wider Wall Street sentiment. Koyfin data shows 21 of 27 analysts rate FLUT a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ 5 rate it ‘Hold,’ and 1 rates it ‘Strong Sell.’

The 12-month average target on the stock is $162.04, implying a potential upside of about 39% from its last close.

FLUT Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for FLUT was ‘neutral,’ while message volume was ‘extremely high.’ Over the past 30 days, the watcher count for FLUT rose by 1%, while message volume surged by 500%.

FLUT stock is down 50% year-to-date amid growing competition from prediction-market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

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