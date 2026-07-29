SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, up from its earlier guidance of $4.66 billion.

SoFi reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 43% from a year earlier, and above estimates of $1.13 billion, according to Fiscal.ai

Second-quarter Lending segment revenue surged 63% while Financial Services revenue jumped 29%.

Earnings for the quarter came in line with the consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares drew investor buzz on Wednesday after the firm raised its full-year revenue guidance, with CEO Anthony Noto stating that the second quarter is an inflection point.

“2026 is shaping up to be a defining year, and our second quarter results mark a clear inflection point for SoFi. Despite continued market uncertainty, our business model continues to prove its durability,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, representing 32% to 35% year-over-year growth. Last quarter, the company had guided for $4.66 billion.

SoFi maintained its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about $1.6 billion, adjusted net income of around $825 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of around $0.60 for 2026. Management also reaffirmed its expectation for total member growth of at least 30% year over year.

Despite this, SOFI stock was down 5,7% in pre-market trading.

SoFi’s Q2: The Key Numbers

SoFi reported record Q2 revenue of $1.21 billion, up 43% from a year earlier, while diluted EPS came in at $0.12. The revenue figure topped Wall Street expectations of $1.13 billion, while earnings matched the consensus estimate of $0.12, according to Fiscal.ai.

Growth was driven by strong performance in SoFi’s core businesses, with Lending segment revenue jumping 63% year over year to $724.8 million and Financial Services revenue rising 29% to $466.3 million. However, the Technology Platform segment generated $84.5 million in revenue, down 23% from a year ago, reflecting the impact of a large client that exited the platform before the end of 2025.

The fintech company also posted a record quarter for loan originations, with total originations rising to $14.8 billion, up more than $2.6 billion from the previous quarter.

Retail’s Take On SOFI

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid a 140% increase in message volumes. SOFI was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user called the stock’s decline a “typical post-earnings price action.”

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The stock is down 39% so far this year.

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