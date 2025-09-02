This move aims to leverage Pinkvilla's entertainment content and loyal audience to drive growth and blend entertainment with e-commerce, similar to Amazon's strategy with Prime Video.

E-commerce major Flipkart has picked up a majority stake in Pinkvilla India, one of the country’s leading digital infotainment platforms, for an undisclosed amount, news agency PTI reported on Monday (September 1).

The move marks Flipkart’s push to deepen its content play and strengthen engagement with younger audiences, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who are increasingly shaping online shopping trends.

Pinkvilla, known for its celebrity news, entertainment coverage, and strong digital IPs, brings with it a loyal audience base that Flipkart hopes to tap into. “Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z. Pinkvilla’s robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President, Corporate, Flipkart.

The deal comes as rival Amazon already enjoys a solid foothold in content through Amazon Prime Video. For Flipkart, investing in content-led platforms like Pinkvilla could prove to be a smart way of blending entertainment with e-commerce.

The company pointed out that movies, celebrities, and entertainment content are powerful drivers of trends and consumption habits. With a majority of India’s online shoppers belonging to Gen Z, Flipkart sees Pinkvilla as a natural extension of its ecosystem. The acquisition, it said, would help it gain sharper insights into trends and create new “content-for-commerce” opportunities in the Indian market.