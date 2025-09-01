Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a historic milestone in August 2025 with 20.01 billion transactions worth Rs 24.85 lakh crore, marking 34% YoY growth. SBI led as top remitter, while Yes Bank dominated as leading beneficiary.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has crossed a historic milestone by recording more than 20 billion transactions in a single month for the first time. According to data shared on social media by the Department of Financial Services, the total UPI transaction count touched 20.01 billion in August 2025. In a post on X, the Department of Financial Services wrote, "UPI achieves a new milestone with first time ever crossing 20 billion transactions in the month of August 2025! Thank you, India, for embracing digital payments and driving this revolution forward. Let's continue the journey of transforming the way we transact!"

A separate social media post by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) showcased the consistent growth in UPI's monthly transaction volumes across June, July, and August 2025. In August 2025, UPI recorded 20.01 billion transactions amounting to Rs. 24.85 lakh crore. The year-on-year (YoY) growth stood at 34 per cent in transaction count and 21 per cent in transaction amount. On a daily average, the platform handled 645 million transactions, with a value of Rs. 80,177 crore.

Looking at July 2025, the total transactions were slightly lower at 19.47 billion, but the transaction value was higher at Rs. 25.08 lakh crore. The YoY growth was 35 per cent in transaction count and 22 per cent in transaction value. The average daily numbers included 628 million transactions worth Rs. 80,919 crore.

In June 2025, the platform recorded 18.40 billion transactions with a transaction value of Rs. 24.04 lakh crore. Although the monthly figures were lower compared to July and August, the steady rise shows a clear upward trajectory in digital payment adoption.

Overall, the data reflects continuous growth in UPI usage, both in terms of transaction count and value. A report by the State Bank of India released last month noted that UPI has expanded sharply this year, both in terms of value and volumes. In terms of value, the report highlighted that average daily transactions rose from Rs 75,743 crore in January to Rs 80,919 crore in July.

This steady growth highlights the deepening reliance on UPI for payments across the country. The report stated, "UPI transactions have expanded significantly both in value and volumes". This clearly showed the fact that more and more Indians are using UPI for everyday payments, from small transfers to high-value transactions.

The SBI report also provided insights into the leading banks driving the UPI ecosystem. State Bank of India emerged as the top remitter member, handling 5.2 billion transactions. SBI's share was almost 3.4 times larger than the second-biggest remitter member, showcasing the dominance of public sector banks in this category.

On the other hand, Yes Bank took the top position as the leading beneficiary member, with nearly 8.0 billion transactions. The trend indicates that while PSBs dominate as remitters, private banks are taking the lead in receiving payments. Maharashtra has emerged as the number one state in UPI usage, accounting for a 9.8 per cent share in July alone. Karnataka followed with 5.5 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh stood close at 5.3 per cent.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is the only north Indian state among the top five, underlining the growing penetration of digital payments beyond traditional strongholds.

