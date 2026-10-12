Barclays and TD Cowen cut their price targets on Fiserv stock on Friday, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours.

According to The Fly, Barclays lowered the price target on FISV stock to $50 from $52 and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares.

TD Cowen lowered the price target on FISV to $49 from $55 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 report.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts estimate an 8% revenue increase but forecast EPS to slip to $1.81 from $2.04 in Q3 2025.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares closed up last week, reversing five consecutive weeks of declines, but Wall Street and Main Street remain cautious on the stock.

Barclays and TD Cowen cut their price targets on the stock on Friday, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours.

Why Did Analysts Lower Targets On Fiserv?

According to The Fly, Barclays lowered the price target on FISV stock to $50 from $52 and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares on Friday.

The analyst said the cut came amid adjusted targets for the payments and fintech group in a third-quarter earnings preview. Fiserv is expected to post its Q3 earnings on Nov. 3.

Barclays said that while sector fundamentals remain strong, a "resilient" consumer is facing September volatility due to interest rates and capital rotation to AI names.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen lowered the price target on FISV to $49 from $55 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 report. The analyst said that spending trends remain resilient despite macroeconomic uncertainty for the fintech and payments group, but added that European discretionary and travel trends remain uneven.

However, the 12-month average price target for FISV stock is $59.04, based on 35 estimates, according to Koyfin. This implies an upside of more than 29% from the stock’s last close.

What Is Wall Street Expecting From Fiserv In Q3?

According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts estimate the fintech company will post revenue of $5.31 billion, up about 8% from the previous comparable quarter.

Consensus estimates for earnings per share are at $1.81, a decline from the $2.04 posted in Q3 of 2025.

Why Is Retail Sentiment On FISV Stock Declining?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on FISV stock also declined amid target cuts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

One user shared TD Cowen’s target cut report, noting, “$FISV seems like everyone is getting ready for a bad quarter.”

Another user said, “$FISV, the combination of downgrades or price targets being reduced is a bad sign. It’s almost like they know what is coming, and they don't want their bosses to say, why didn't you get in front of this …. hope I'm wrong, but I'm not crazy about the tea leaves.”

A third user said, “$FISV Slow bleed, can be used for tax write off end of year.”

FISV stock has lost about 30% of its value so far this year.

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