The company said it is offering to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049.

The 2027 notes have around $750 million outstanding, while the 2049 notes total about $2 billion.

On Monday, CEO Mike Lyons announced that he would step down, sending the stock crashing to all-time lows.

Big Short investor Michael Burry remained bullish, highlighting the company’s fundamentals.

Fiserv (FISV), which had been on investors’ radar due to the departure of its chief executive officer, announced on Tuesday cash tender offers for two series of its outstanding debt securities totaling $2.75 billion.

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FISV stock, which had crashed to an all-time low on Monday, was up around 1% higher in pre-market trading.

Offer To Purchase $2.75B Senior Notes

The company said it is offering to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049. The 2027 notes have around $750 million outstanding, while the 2049 notes total about $2 billion.

The move is part of Fiserv’s ongoing efforts to manage its debt portfolio and optimize its capital structure. The offers are scheduled to expire on June 23, 2026.

FISV Stock Crashes After CEO Departure

Shares of Fiserv saw their steepest one-day decline in nearly nine months on Monday after the company announced an unexpected leadership change, with CEO Mike Lyons leaving the payments technology firm.

The company appointed Takis Georgakopoulos as its new CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Michael Burry Remains Bullish

Fiserv also drew the attention of the “Big Short” investor Michael Burry. Despite the stock plunging nearly 11% on Monday, Burry remained bullish, calling the leadership changes a reason to reassess the investment thesis and not an outright reason to sell.

He argues that the stock’s 79% decline from last year’s peak presents an attractive opportunity, citing Fiserv's strong bank-processing business, 99% customer retention rate, and high switching costs as key strengths.

FISV Bulls See Buying Opportunity

Retail sentiment surrounding FISV on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, while message volumes surged a whopping 32,000% over the same time-frame.

One user said the “oversold” stock’s recovery begins today.

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Another user highlighted the stock’s low forward PE as a reason to buy.

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The stock has declined nearly 29% so far this year.

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