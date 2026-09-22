Iridium shareholders will vote on the $8.1 billion enterprise-value deal on Sept.24, with closing targeted for mid-2027.

Beck said the Iridium acquisition would add communications services to Rocket Lab’s existing rocket and satellite businesses, creating a self-launching, ‘tier-1 space power.’

Rocket Lab fully financed the acquisition through a $1.9 billion share sale, existing liquidity, and Iridium’s amended $1.7 billion term loan.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating and $122 target, implying about 75% upside, with Neutron’s debut and the Iridium closing as key catalysts.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) rose 2% overnight late Monday, extending their rally after hitting a one-month high as CEO Peter Beck outlined how the acquisition of Iridium Communications (IRDM) could transform the company into a fully integrated space power.

RKLB stock jumped 8% on Monday to end at $69.89, logging its best session in nearly two months.

RKLB Targets Full Space Economy

Rocket Lab called the IRDM deal on X “one of the most transformative deals in the space industry,” saying Iridium would create a “fully-integrated, self-launching, tier-1 space power” serving millions of users worldwide.

Beck divided the space industry into three layers: rockets, spacecraft, and the services those assets enable. “I probably shouldn’t have called it Rocket Lab. I should have called it Space Lab,” Beck said in an interview. “The rocket always steals the show because it’s this big roaring stick in the sky.”

He estimated that rockets represent a $10 billion to $20 billion market and spacecraft another $20 billion to $30 billion. The bigger opportunity lies in applications and services. “Space is kinda weird that it’s hidden infrastructure,” Beck said. “Everybody interfaces with space every single day, whether you realize it or not.”

Rocket Lab already builds rockets and satellites. Iridium would add an established communications network and recurring services revenue. “We build rockets, we build satellites, and with our acquisition of Iridium, we’re also a services company from space,” Beck said.

Iridium Deal Faces Key Shareholder Test

Iridium shareholders will vote on the deal on Thursday after the filing of a definitive proxy statement and Rocket Lab prospectus. Each Iridium share will convert into $27 in cash and a variable number of Rocket Lab shares based on Rocket Lab’s 10-day volume-weighted average price before closing.

The exchange ratio will be 0.4 Rocket Lab shares if the specified price is $67.50 or lower. It will adjust between $67.50 and $112.50 to keep the stock component near $27 and will be capped at 0.24 shares at $112.50 or above.

The deal initially valued Iridium at $6 billion in equity and $8.1 billion in enterprise value. Former Iridium shareholders are expected to own about 5% of the combined company. Closing is targeted for mid-2027.

Rocket Lab Secures Full Iridium Financing

Rocket Lab said last week the acquisition is fully financed after completing a $1.944 billion at-the-market equity offering by issuing 29.3 million shares.

Iridium also amended its credit agreement covering $1.775 billion in outstanding term loans, securing lender consent for the change of control. Rocket Lab’s primary operating subsidiary will guarantee the debt after closing. The equity proceeds, Iridium’s amended term loan and Rocket Lab’s existing liquidity are expected to cover the cash consideration, certain debt repayments and transaction expenses.

Rocket Lab consequently terminated its $3.6 billion senior secured bridge facility, reducing short-term financing risk ahead of closing. However, the ATM offering increased the share count, diluting existing investors.

Cantor Sees 75% Upside From 2 Catalysts

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating and $122 price target, implying about 75% upside from current levels, and identified Neutron’s inaugural launch and the Iridium deal’s closing as two key catalysts. The firm cited Rocket Lab’s launch record, diversified commercial and government customers, and launchpads in New Zealand and the U.S. as “material moats.”

Rocket Lab is preparing for its 97th rocket launch and fourth Electron mission in 25 days. The firm has maintained a 100% mission-success rate across its partnership with Japanese Earth-observation company Synspective and has another 15 dedicated Electron missions booked through the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Neutron’s reusable “Hungry Hippo” fairing has completed pre-flight testing, and Rocket Lab has installed a 10-meter test stand at its Virginia launch complex to test the second-stage thrust module on the launch mount.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “One thing I don’t think the market is fully appreciating yet is the potential valuation impact of combining $RKLB with Iridium.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB setup is getting LOUD. Iridium vote Sept. 24 → Electron launch → FCC progress → Neutron milestones. Add $122 Cantor target + expanding government/commercial backlog. Catalyst after catalyst. Smart money doesn’t wait for the headline—it positions before it.”

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RKLB stock has risen 46% over the past year.

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