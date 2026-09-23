Fiserv said the partnership with the Canadian football club represents an important milestone for Fiserv’s growth across Canada.

Clover already supports six of the nine CFL venues in Canada.

For Fiserv, the deal adds to Clover’s portfolio and positions the company for continued expansion across arenas, concert halls, and entertainment destinations seeking end-to-end commerce solutions.

FISV stock slumped to a fresh 52-week low of $45.76 on Monday as concerns over its growth have been growing.

Shares of Fiserv (FISV) edged up about 0.17% in overnight trading on Tuesday after the company announced that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League had selected Clover, its cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform, to power commerce operations across the team's venue.

The firm said the partnership marks an important milestone in Fiserv’s growth across Canada by expanding its footprint in the country’s sports, entertainment, and hospitality ecosystems.

Clover already supports six of the nine CFL venues in Canada.

What Does The Deal Entail?

Fiserv’s Clover combines payment processing, point-of-sale technology, and venue management capabilities within a single platform.

Through the deal, the Canadian football team will gain speed and reliability. At the same time, venue operators will get a solution that centralizes operational reporting and business insights to streamline back-of-house operations.

For Fiserv, the deal adds to Clover’s portfolio and positions the company for continued expansion across arenas, concert halls, and entertainment destinations seeking end-to-end commerce solutions.

"The Winnipeg Blue Bombers partnership is the most recent example of Clover's growth across Canada, reinforcing our position as a leading commerce platform used in venues across the region," said Brian Green, General Manager of Clover Canada at Fiserv.

FISV Stock: Recent Performance

Fiserv’s shares have been on a losing streak, clocking seven consecutive days of declines, and are on track to post their fourth week in the red.

Meanwhile, the stock also slumped to a fresh 52-week low of $45.76 on Monday as concerns over its growth have been growing.

FISV Stock: Retail Stance

Despite the losses, retail sentiment around FISV stock is in the ‘bullish’ territory on Stocktwits amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$FISV going out on a limb and calling this the bottom.”

Another user said, “$FISV buy, hold until retirement, become rich. No better entry than here!”

A third bullish user said, “$FISV below BOOK value, $20B+ annual revenue, and low P/E with a turn around very likely…”

FISV stock has slid nearly 30% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: FISV Stock Plunges To 52-Week Low: Why Is Retail Still Bullish?