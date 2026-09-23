Nvidia's shares trade at less than 17 times forward earnings, signaling growing Wall Street skepticism about its long-term sustainability.

Nvidia's stock is currently trading near its lowest earnings multiple in over a decade at under 17 times projected 12-month profits, down by half from its 2025 levels.

Despite strong fundamentals and projected revenue growth of 90% for fiscal 2027, Nvidia is lagging behind industry peers and is the fifth-worst performer in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index this year.

Investors remain cautious because declining gross margins from high component costs, along with rising competition from rival chipmakers and major tech clients building custom in-house silicon, weigh on the stock.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) plummeting stock valuation is flashing a warning sign regarding the chipmaker's ability to maintain its massive profit trajectory.

Despite booming sales, shares of the artificial intelligence leader are trading at under 17 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, this marks the stock's cheapest valuation multiple in more than a decade.

Eli Horton, senior portfolio manager for thematic and durable growth equities at TCW, told Bloomberg that the sharp valuation drop highlights investor skepticism about the durability of Nvidia's current earnings capacity. Horton observed that while the company's financial performance remains strong, the market is pricing in lower expectations than Wall Street consensus projections.

Strong Fundamentals Vs. Market Underperformance

The lower valuation comes even as Nvidia rebounds in the short term, posting a six-day rally with shares up as much as 0.7% on Tuesday. The broader semiconductor market has also recovered from a mid-September dip triggered by tech leaders suggesting a slower rollout of advanced AI models.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index (SOX) jumped about 2% on Tuesday, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) added about 2.1%, buoyed by positive momentum around Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) new AI deployments.

While concerns linger regarding data center construction pushback and high interest rates, demand for AI hardware remains intact. Nvidia’s revenue and net income are projected to surge by 90% and 99%, respectively, in fiscal 2027, accelerating from 65% growth in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, the company estimates fiscal 2028 sales growth at 70%, above the previous consensus of 45%.

Despite these metrics, Nvidia's stock gains have trailed behind sector competitors. Shares are up 23% in 2026, ranking second among the "Magnificent Seven" (MAGS) tech firms behind Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) 26% gain.

However, the broader semiconductor index (SOX) has surged 78% this year, driven by triple-digit gains from Micron Technology Inc. (MU), Intel Corp. (INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD). Nvidia currently ranks as the fifth-worst performer within the SOX index.

Market strategists point to tightening margins and rising competition as core drivers of the stock's valuation discount. While Nvidia reported a 75% gross margin in the second quarter, analyst estimates suggest that figure could drop below 72% in the fourth quarter before recovering.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

NVDA stock has gained about 22% year-to-date.

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