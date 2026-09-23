B. Riley raised the price target on Strategy to $195 from $175 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 16.5% from current levels.

As per The Fly, B. Riley said the weekend crypto rally bodes well for the stock. However, it appears to be driven more by liquidity sentiment than fundamentals.

Bitcoin was trading at $86,675.96 at the time of writing, up more than 14% over the past week.

As per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on MSTR’s stock is $229.87, implying an upside of more than 37% from current levels.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) climbed more than 1% in the overnight session late Tuesday as rising Bitcoin prices bolstered the stock.

Meanwhile, B. Riley raised the price target on Strategy to $195 from $175 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 16.5% from current levels.

Why Did The Analyst Hike MSTR’s Price Target?

According to The Fly, B. Riley said the weekend crypto rally bodes well for the stock, though it appears to be driven more by liquidity sentiment than fundamentals.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $86,675.96 at the time of writing, up more than 14% over the past week.

The analyst noted that 24/7 token trading is likely to drive stock catch-up moves, while the Sept. 24 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping adds another positive catalyst.

The firm also mentioned the SEC's new five-year conditional exemption for on-chain tokenized-stock trading as another key near-term catalyst for tokenization-related stocks.

What’s Wall Street’s Stance On MSTR?

As per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on MSTR’s stock is $229.87, implying an upside of more than 37% from current levels.

Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, while one analyst has a ‘Hold’ rating on the company’s shares.

MSTR Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, while message volumes around the ticker have gained 94.5% in 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$MSTR shorts are toast; we're entering bull markets for a long time.”

Another user said, “$MSTR will continue to float to ATH. $BTC heading back to 120k.”

A third user said, “$MSTR: A beautiful day brewing for bulls. BTC to 90K overnight (possible). Time to bank big.”

MSTR stock is up more than 6% in 2026.

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