Fiserv announced earlier on Monday that Mike Lyons is stepping down immediately as CEO and board member to take on the role of CEO at Truist Financial.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette said CEO Mike Lyons’ departure increases uncertainty.

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat called the timing — just a month after Investor Day — a “bad look.”

Fiserv on Monday reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of 1% to 3% organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share of $8 to $8.30.



Shares of Fiserv (FISV) fell 11% on Monday, closing its worst day since October 2025, as Wall Street analysts reacted cautiously to the company’s abrupt leadership transition, citing added uncertainty.

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Fiserv announced earlier on Monday that Mike Lyons is stepping down immediately as CEO and board member to become CEO of Truist Financial. Takis Georgakopoulos, previously Co-President and Head of Merchant Solutions and Technology, was appointed CEO and joined the board effective immediately.

Wall Street Weighs In On FISV

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette said CEO Mike Lyons’ departure increases uncertainty but added that new CEO Takis Georgakopoulos provides continuity and has shown early success in the merchant solutions segment. The firm questioned whether the new leadership team can stabilize execution, rebuild credibility, and meet 2026 guidance. Morgan Stanley kept its Equal Weight rating and $65 price target.

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat called the timing — just one month after Investor Day — a “bad look.” She described Georgakopoulos’ appointment as “perfectly logical” but warned that the abruptness and unclear direction could continue to pressure the stock. Bernstein maintained its Market Perform rating.

Georgakopoulos joined Fiserv in late 2024 under former CEO Frank Bisignano and was viewed as a potential successor. Lyons had been hired from PNC earlier in 2025 after Bisignano left to join the Trump administration. The latest change marks another leadership shift at the payments company amid weak stock performance.

The company, however, reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of 1% to 3% organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30.

What Do Retail Traders Think About FISV?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on FISV turned from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the last 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘high ‘ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, 23 of the 34 analysts covering FISV rate it ‘Hold’ while 9 rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, and two rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $70, representing a potential upside of about 46%.

FISV stock has lost 27% this year owing to a low full-year growth outlook and weak first-quarter results.

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