After a brutal year for FISV’s stock, investors are watching whether new leadership can reset expectations.

Wall Street is closely watching for Fiserv’s commentary on growth in its core payments and merchant business.

Analysts, on average, expect Fiserv to post revenue of $4.90 billion, with flat year-over-year growth.

In January, B. Riley said it expects Fiserv to grow at a rate below industry averages in operating margins.

Fiserv shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading on Monday ahead of the company's closely watched quarterly earnings on Tuesday, which are expected to offer insight into efforts to revive investor confidence and sustain retail-trader optimism.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock jumped nearly 3% on Friday and edged higher on Monday heading into the results. If the after-hours momentum carries into Tuesday's session, Fiserv would log a third consecutive day of gains.

Wall Street will be closely monitoring management's commentary around growth in Fiserv's core payments and merchant businesses, as well as the strategy of new CEO Mike Lyons, who said last quarter that the company's performance was neither where it needed to be nor where stakeholders expected it to be.

Earnings Snapshot Of FISV

Analysts, on average, expect Fiserv to post revenue of $4.90 billion, flat year-over-year, and earnings per share of $1.91, a dip from $2.51 a year ago, according to data from Fiscal AI.

In October, Fiserv forecast 2025 organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4%, down from its prior forecast of about 10%. It also expected annual adjusted earnings per share to come between $8.50 and $8.60, down from the previous forecast of $10.15 to $10.30.

Cantor Fitzgerald said in January that it believes this once long-only darling can regain its footing with level-set expectations, though it "may take time." B. Riley said that Fiserv has a "subdued" outlook for 2026 among Wall Street analysts due to required investments in technology and operations to improve its competitive position. Riley sees Fiserv's operating margins growing below industry averages.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Fiserv remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that if Lyons cannot turn the company around, “nobody can.”

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on the stock jumped a whopping 5,000% on Stocktwits, and over the past month, the ticker witnessed a nearly 3% spike in followers on the platform.

Another user said that the company was “getting serious about trimming the fat. Think it's going to be a big day tomorrow!!”

Another user sounded cautious and said that “people rushing to buy before earnings is silly, especially when the CEO didn't give a hint of a better outlook.”

Shares of Fiserv have lost nearly 74% of their value over the past 12 months and are down more than 10% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<