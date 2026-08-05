Fiserv said on Tuesday that it is partnering with Mastercard to give merchants a single connection to Mastercard’s advanced services across online, mobile and in-store channels.

The fintech company said the partnership will integrate Mastercard Merchant Cloud into Fiserv Commerce Hub.

The integrated solution is designed to simplify payment operations, accelerate expansion into new markets, and improve payment performance for eligible merchants.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $5.04 billion.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday announced a global partnership with Mastercard Inc. (MA) to expand on a suite of integrated value-added services.

The fintech company said the partnership will integrate Mastercard Merchant Cloud into Fiserv Commerce Hub to give merchants a single connection to Mastercard’s advanced services across online, mobile and in-store channels.

The announcement comes shortly before Fiserv is slated to announce its second-quarter results, expected on Thursday. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits softened a bit, with traders debating whether the company can deliver on full-year targets.

FISV, MA Partnership Will Boost Accessibility For Merchants

The integrated solution is designed to simplify payment operations, accelerate expansion into new markets, and improve payment performance for eligible merchants.

“Merchants shouldn’t have to choose between leading in today’s market and preparing for tomorrow’s,” Chiro Aikat, co-president, Americas, Mastercard, said in a statement.

“By bringing Mastercard’s advanced merchant services into Fiserv Commerce Hub, including capabilities that will help power the next era of agentic commerce, we’re giving merchants innovation that helps them grow and stay ahead of a rapidly changing digital economy.”

“Together, Fiserv and Mastercard are helping merchants address the growing complexity of commerce,” Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv said. “This partnership combines complementary strengths to offer expanded capabilities for eligible enterprise merchants while supporting access to additional markets, customers and commerce opportunities, where available.”

FISV Q2 Earnings Expectations

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $5.04 billion.

This implies a 22% decline in EPS and about 3% decline in revenues from the comparable period of the previous year.

FISV Stock: Retail Focused On Guidance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours, even as message volumes surged 220% in the same time.

Investors actively discussed whether the company would be able to meet its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company is targeting adjusted and organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and an adjusted earnings per share of $8 to $8.30

One user said that FISV’s historical numbers indicate that “There is 0% chance they reach said guidance unless q2 is a total blow out.”

Another user pointed out, “$FISV if $FIS got crushed for lowering guidance by 0.5% then what do you think will happen to fisv when we cut guidance. We may be $30 fisv.” FISV stock last closed at $55.78.

However, a third user said, “$FISV everyone saying Fiserv will get crushed when the lower guidance. Let’s get the facts straight, if you’ve been in the stock market at all you know they would never lower guidance in Q2 it would most likely be next quarter. People have no clue what they’re talking about, guidence will stay the same.”

FISV stock is down nearly 15% this year.

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