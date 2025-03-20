user
user

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance

Jefferies lowered the company’s price target to $208 from $226 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Williams-Sonoma dropped more than 3% on Wednesday after the company gave disappointing guidance despite a fourth-quarter earnings beat, with retail investors remaining optimistic.

Williams-Sonoma, whose brands include Pottery Barn, West Elm, and GreenRow, posted earnings per share of $3.28, beating estimates of $2.9. Revenue came in at $2.46 billion, above the $2.37 billion expected by analysts.

For fiscal 2025, Williams-Sonoma expects annual net revenues to see a decline of 1.5% to growth of 1.5%, and comparable sales to range from flat to 3% growth. Its operating margin is expected between 17.4% and 17.8%.

The guidance factored in the potential impact of tariffs, which received a nod from at least one Wall Street brokerage.

Jefferies lowered the firm's price target to $208 from $226 with a ‘Buy’ rating, The Fly reported, citing the firm’s factoring in tariff-related headwinds in the company's 2025 guidance and creating an EPS floor.

“With the majority of 2025 guidance at-risk in retail if tariffs stay, stick with the de-risked guide,” Jefferies reportedly said in its note.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was extremely bullish, compared to bearish a day ago. Message volume was extremely high, with some watchers noting the company’s inclusion in the S&P 500.

Screenshot 2025-03-20 at 12.24.16 PM.png WSM sentiment meter and message volume on March 19

One bullish watcher predicted a breakthrough to $172 for the stock.

Another watcher noted higher-than-usual volumes.

Williams Sonoma also announced a 16% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.66 per share.

Williams-Sonoma is set to join four other companies in the S&P 500 index by the end of the month.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon