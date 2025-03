The much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release in theaters worldwide on March 30, 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises high-octane action sequences and compelling storytelling.