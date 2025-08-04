The Texas-based space and defense technology startup is aiming to raise nearly $697 million through the IPO.

Firefly Aerospace has upped its valuation target to $6 billion from $5.5 billion through its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The Texas-based space and defense technology startup is offering 16.2 million shares for subscription, with the price range set between $41 and $43 per share, aiming to raise $696.6 million.

The increase in the funds expected to be raised through the IPO is due to the price range being bumped up from $35 to $39 per share.

Firefly Aerospace will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘FLY’.

Lead underwriters of the Firefly IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Securities, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

