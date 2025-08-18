The company expects the transaction, which was announced in February, to close in the third quarter of 2025.

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) on Monday said that a Chinese regulator has approved the sale of its unit FibroGen International (Hong Kong) to AstraZeneca (AZN).

FibroGen had announced the sale of its China unit to AstraZeneca for about $160 million in February. The closing of the transaction is now expected in the third quarter of 2025, the company said.

