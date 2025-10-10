The Italian luxury carmaker’s stock continues to trade at premium valuations despite the recent selloff.

Ferrari shares rose over 1% in premarket trading on Friday, recovering some ground after a bruising day, as investors weighed the luxury automaker’s new long-term financial targets and the first look at the technology behind its debut electric car.

The Italian carmaker set a 2030 revenue goal of €9 billion, up from a forecast of €7.1 billion for 2025 but below Wall Street’s expectations, along with an adjusted core profit target of at least €3.6 billion. The muted outlook took the shine off the unveiling of the technology behind Ferrari’s first fully electric model, the Elettrica, at its Maranello headquarters. That sent U.S.-listed shares tumbling nearly 15% on Thursday, their worst day since debuting on the NYSE 10 years ago.

At the event, CEO Benedetto Vigna called the unveiling “a historic day” for Ferrari, saying the new Elettrica is meant to complement rather than replace its traditional petrol and hybrid cars. The company has also scaled back its electrification goals, now targeting a 2030 lineup comprising 40% internal combustion models, 40% hybrids, and 20% fully electric vehicles, a significant shift from its earlier 2022 target of 40% EVs.

The company showcased the Elettrica’s production-ready chassis, featuring in-house battery packs and electric motors developed at Ferrari’s new “e-building.” The completed model, set for a global premiere next year, will reach a top speed of 310 km/h and have a range of at least 530 km. A specially engineered sound system will amplify authentic powertrain vibrations to give the car a distinct “electric Ferrari” identity.

In its drive to build a wider lifestyle brand, Ferrari will launch two flagships in London and New York in 2026, with “tailor-made” customization hubs in Tokyo and Los Angeles in 2027. The company also reported that its active customer base has increased by around 20% since 2022 to 90,000.

Ferrari continues to trade at premium valuations despite the recent selloff. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has climbed 71.1% over time, pointing to an implied annual growth rate of 5.6%, while peers have contracted: Mercedes-Benz is down 3.7%, Porsche AG has plunged 66.7%, and BMW has declined 20.3%.

According to Koyfin, Ferrari’s 12-month average price target suggests a 26.5% upside from its current price of $407.38. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 10.8%. Of 13 covering analysts, three rate it a 'Strong Buy,' five a 'Buy,' four a 'Hold,' and one a 'Sell, giving it an average rating of 3.85 on a five-point scale.

Citi noted that Ferrari’s updated 2030 guidance came in below both their own projections and broader market expectations, according to a Reuters report.

CFRA maintained its 'Sell' rating with a $350 price target—based on a 2026 P/E of 30x versus the company’s 10-year average multiple of 40x, and kept earnings forecasts at €8.80 for 2025 and €10.15 for 2026.

The brokerage firm said Ferrari’s 2030 powertrain mix of 40% internal combustion, 40% hybrid, and 20% electric vehicles adds “a high degree of revenue and margin uncertainty,” calling for lower valuation multiples and warning that the strategy could face shareholder pushback.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ferrari was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 13,100% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user suggested that expectations for Ferrari’s next earnings were already low, adding they would be ready to buy more shares if the stock slipped toward $340.

Another described the stock as “a bargain” at current levels.

U.S.-listed shares of Ferrari have declined 3.4% so far in 2025.

