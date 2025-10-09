The luxury automaker trimmed its long-term electric vehicle targets, choosing to lean more on hybrids and combustion engines as it prepares to unveil its first EV, the Elettrica, next year.

U.S.-listed shares of Ferrari NV are poised to break their four-day losing streak on Thursday, with the stock rising in premarket trading, even as its Milan-listed stock slipped 1.2%.

The move came after the luxury automaker told investors it would take a slower approach to electrification, signaling a sign that even the world’s most exclusive car brand is feeling the strain of the EV slowdown, according to a Bloomberg report.

At its capital markets day in Maranello, Italy, Ferrari said that only about 20% of its lineup will be fully electric by 2030, half of the 40% target it had announced in 2022. Hybrid models will represent another 40%, while combustion-engine cars will make up the balance.

The move is part of a wider retreat by automakers that have scaled back costly EV efforts after struggling to win over drivers to the change. Ferrari said it remains on track to launch four new models each year over the next five years and that it would unveil its first fully electric vehicle, the Elettrica, in 2026.

Executive Chairman John Elkann said Ferrari aims to bring its “unparalleled sportiness” into the electric era without compromises.

Analysts have largely welcomed the recalibration. Deutsche Bank said earlier this year that investors might prefer Ferrari’s renewed emphasis on combustion engines, given their superior profitability. Ferrari’s core gas-powered models, which have long been the brand’s profit engines, continue to command high demand and margins that rival those of luxury fashion houses like Hermès.

Still, there are headwinds. Sales in China have cooled alongside the luxury industry as a whole, and uncertainty over tariffs has spooked investors.

The unveiling of the Elettrica, with some design details being revealed in phases ahead of the full reveal next spring, will show if Ferrari can bring its racing legacy into the electric era without losing its sound.

Ferrari’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 14% so far in 2025.

