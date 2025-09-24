Fermi is offering 25 million shares in the price range of $18 and $22, according to the company’s SEC filing.

Fermi LLC launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, aiming to raise $550 million at a valuation of $13 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fermi is offering 25 million shares priced between $18 and $22, according to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<