According to a CNBC report, Judge Jack McConnell delivered the oral ruling just one day before the administration was scheduled to cease food stamp benefits for 42 million Americans.

A federal judge in Rhode Island reportedly issued an order on Friday blocking the Trump administration from halting payments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the time of a U.S. federal government shutdown.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration was sued in a lawsuit by governors and attorneys general from 25 states in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts for “illegally” suspending SNAP benefits during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

