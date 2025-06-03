The analyst highlighted key support zones and advised stop-losses for both stocks.

Federal Bank and Brigade Enterprises are potential breakout stocks, supported by strong bullish technical formations seen on their monthly and weekly charts, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

Federal Bank's current trading price is near its record-high value.

At the time of writing, Federal Bank shares were trading at ₹211.28, up 2.4% on the day.

Pande reported that the monthly chart reveals strong upward movement through positive breakout signals when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 69.

According to the analyst, the stock surpassed its supertrend limit on the weekly chart, while the RSI reached 63, validating the bullish outlook.

Pande identified ₹205 as a key support level and advises setting a stop-loss at ₹180 when the market closes.

Meanwhile, Brigade Enterprises shows bullish reversal patterns, Pande said.

At the time of writing, Brigade Enterprises shares were trading at ₹1,222.00, up 3.9% on the day.

He noted that the monthly chart shows a reversal from support, as evidenced by the RSI crossing above 60, indicating increasing momentum.

The weekly chart shows a super trend breakout and an RSI of 62, indicating continued buying interest.

Brigade can establish a strong support level at ₹1,130, and based on closing prices, the analyst recommends establishing a stop-loss at ₹1,110.

While retail sentiment for Federal Bank was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume on Stocktwits, sentiment for Brigade Enterprises was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volume.

Federal shares have risen 5.4% in 2025, while Brigade’s shares have declined 1.5%.

