Miran said that the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy is very restrictive for the U.S. economy.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on Tuesday reportedly said that his forecast for inflation is more optimistic than some of his colleagues’.

According to a Bloomberg report, Miran said during an event at the Managed Funds Association that the Fed’s current monetary policy is very restrictive and called for a series of 50-basis-point rate cuts.

“My forecast for inflation is more sanguine than some of my colleagues. So I view the mandate as less in tension than some others do,” Miran said, according to the report.

