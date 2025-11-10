Miran had voted in favor of 50 basis point rate cuts during the previous two meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on Monday reportedly advocated for a minimum of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December.

During an interview with CNBC, Miran also reiterated that the central bank’s rate cuts should be larger than the 25 bps reductions.

“Nothing is certain. We could get data that would make me change my mind between now and then. But failing new information that’s made me update my forecasts, looking out in time, yeah, I would think that 50 is appropriate, as I have in the past, but at a minimum 25.” — Stephen Miran, Governor, Federal Reserve

During the previous two meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Miran has voted in favor of 50 bps rate cuts.

