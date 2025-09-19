Kashkari highlighted a “sharp increase” in risks to unemployment, which warrants action from the FOMC to support the labor market.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Friday that he supports the September interest rate cut and expects two additional cuts in 2025.

In an essay published on Friday, Kashkari highlighted a “sharp increase” in risks to unemployment, which warrants action from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to support the labor market.

