Nearly half of the Federal Reserve officials expect two more interest rate cuts by the end of 2025, minutes from September’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting show.

The minutes also showed that labor market weakness remained among the top concerns of the central bank, which noted that although the unemployment rate remained low, the pace of employment increases had slowed, and labor market conditions had softened.

The Fed also remained cautious about inflation, stating that it had remained somewhat elevated.

