Every four pre-split shares were consolidated into one new share, with trading beginning on a split-adjusted basis on Tuesday.

The reverse split was implemented to help the company meet Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement and avoid delisting.

Focus Universal recently started promoting its “Deterministic AI” technology as a more reliable alternative to generative AI for structured business and compliance tasks.

According to Stocktwits’ internal data, retail chatter around FCUV has increased nearly 20,000% over the past seven days.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) shares surged as much as 240% on Tuesday before pulling back, driven largely by a 4-for-1 reverse stock split that took effect at the market open.

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Every four pre-split shares were consolidated into one new share, with trading beginning on a split-adjusted basis. Pre-split, FCUV had closed at roughly $0.54 on Monday. The reverse split was implemented to help the company meet Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement and avoid delisting.

Shares of FCUV closed 89% higher, clocking its best day since January 2025.

FCUV’s AI Pivot

Focus Universal is a small technology company that develops patented hardware and software platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G communications.

It has recently started promoting its “Deterministic AI” technology as a more reliable alternative to generative AI for structured business and compliance tasks. The company describes it as a system built to deliver consistent, accurate, and verifiable results every time, making it suitable for rule-based processes such as financial reporting, accounting, and regulatory compliance. In contrast, it positions generative AI as better suited for creative or open-ended tasks because it relies on probability and prediction.

The company has also highlighted how its platform can autonomously handle complex workflows with minimal human input. Specifically, it said the system can take raw financial documents and automatically convert them into fully compliant SEC filings, including identifying the filing type, applying regulatory rules, and generating the required outputs.

How Did FCUV Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FCUV stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around the stock has increased nearly 20,000% over the past seven days.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the stock’s low float.

Another user said that they expect the rally to continue on Wednesday, spurred by another company announcement.

FCUV stock has fallen by about 88% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<