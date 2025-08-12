Power outages primarily affected customers in Howard County, part of the Baltimore metropolitan area, for approximately 30 minutes.

Baltimore Gas & Electric, a unit of Exelon, ended its call to customers to conserve power after issuing warnings earlier on Monday due to a substation failure that impacted approximately 4,000 customers.

“Service has since been restored with no additional need for outages as long as the repair holds,” Maryland state senator Bill Ferguson said on a post in X, citing the company, shortly after BGE lifted the warning.

The affected substation serves two Talen Energy power plants in the BGE area and failed at about 3 a.m. ET, which forced both units at the 1,289-megawatt Brandon Shores plant to trip offline, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a Talen spokesperson.

As per the report, PJM Interconnection, the largest grid operator in the U.S., also issued a load-shedding order after BGE’s calls for conserving energy.

According to Ferguson, the power cuts primarily affected customers in Howard County, part of the Baltimore metropolitan area, for approximately 30 minutes. BGE, the largest electricity provider in Maryland, warned earlier that the incident could cause power outages through Monday afternoon and evening.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Exelon was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, while traders were also ‘bearish’ about Talen.

U.S. utilities are pouring billions of dollars into upgrading their infrastructure amid a surge in power demand driven by artificial intelligence data centers. According to a Deloitte report, by 2035, power demand from AI data centers in the United States is expected to grow more than thirtyfold, reaching 123 gigawatts, up from 4 gigawatts in 2024.

Exelon had said earlier in July that it had received interest from numerous data center customers, which could add 33 gigawatts to its system. The same amount of power is enough to serve all homes in New York, California, and Texas combined.

Exelon stock has risen nearly 18% this year, while Talen has gained 80%.

