Sharplink CEO Chalom explained that Ethereum's edge is cultural and can't be copied.

Sharplink CEO Joseph Chalom said Ethereum was actively building quantum resistance, with a coordinated migration planned for around 2029.

He called the work a "durable competitive advantage," expecting institutions to soon demand clarity on quantum readiness from blockchains.

He named four signals that rivals are closing in on: original research, developer migration, standards authorship, and institutional trust.

As concerns around quantum computing’s future impact on cryptocurrencies grow, Sharplink Inc (SBET) CEO Joseph Chalom believes that one asset is already preparing for this threat and doing what institutions will demand from every other blockchain: preparing years in advance. In an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, Chalom added that the approach “is not a plan on a whiteboard."

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In an email interview with Stocktwits on Monday, Chalom, who helped launch BlackRock’s (BLK) premium ETFs during two decades at the firm, said Ethereum’s coordinated approach to quantum resistance and its deep-rooted research culture could become increasingly important as institutional adoption of crypto matures.

"The question that will matter is not who was vulnerable. It is who had a tested, socially agreed migration designed and underway before they needed it." Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink Inc

Why Ethereum’s Quantum Strategy Matters

Chalom highlighted the Ethereum Foundation’s Post-Quantum Security team and the “Lean Ethereum” roadmap, which bakes quantum resistance into the protocol’s long-term design, “rather than treating it as a patch to be applied later.”

“Ethereum is not just ahead, it is in a category of its own,” he added.

According to Chalom, more than ten client teams are already participating in weekly post-quantum interoperability development networks, with a coordinated migration targeted for around 2029. “That is the difference between an ecosystem that talks about quantum risk and one that is actively engineering its way through it”, he said.

Why Institutions May Focus On Quantum Readiness

Chalom assesses that the sector will soon witness board-level conversations focused on quantum risk. Institutions that custody trillions of dollars in assets will demand clarity on the planning status of various blockchains, and Ethereum’s preparatory advantages are completely undisputed.

“The preparation we are doing now is not defensive. It is a durable competitive advantage, and it compounds the longer it runs,” Chalom added.

He referenced a "front-row seat" at BlackRock during the asset manager's digital-asset push.

Four Signals Investors Should Watch

While bullish on Ethereum, Chalom pointed to four indicators he tracks that show traditional rivals are closing in.

The first is where original research originates. “If foundational cryptography, consensus, and scaling research started being authored predominantly outside the Ethereum orbit, and if Ethereum found itself adopting other ecosystems' standards rather than the reverse, that would be a real signal,” said Chalom.

Developer migration is the second indicator. Headline developer counts are "noisy," Chalom said; the more meaningful signal, he said, is whether experienced builders fluent in the Ethereum stack are starting “new, ambitious, long-horizon projects elsewhere.”

The third is standards authorship. If the people writing the specifications that the whole industry adopts were increasingly working in other communities, that would matter more than raw activity numbers, he said.

The fourth is institutional trust. "If the largest asset owners began treating another network as the default coordination layer for serious capital, that would be the most consequential signal of all," Chalom said.

He warned against “mistaking activity for direction”.

“A chain can generate enormous on-chain activity without setting the industry's technical agenda,” Chalom said. The relevant gap isn't transactions per second, but it’s who the best builders pick for the long haul, and who the rest of the industry follows.

A Research Moat That Can't Be Forked

Beyond technology, Chalom posits that Ethereum’s deepest core advantage derives from its cultural attributes.

The facts supporting this claim include: the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) has become the default execution environment that all public blockchains proactively adapt to; Ethereum’s token standards have become universal industry templates; and the four cutting-edge technologies pioneered by Ethereum have also become references for the entire ecosystem.

"You cannot fork a research culture the way you can fork code," he said.

Sharplink’s Big Bet On Ethereum Continues To Grow

Sharplink is the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum. Sharplink, which currently stakes almost all of its ETH treasury, has amassed some 18,800 to 19,700 ETH in staking rewards since its strategic pivot in mid-2025 — including $11.5 million in staking revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

The move comes as Ethereum’s staking participation rate hit an all-time high of 32.7% according to data from Token Terminal, with nearly a third of the total ETH supply now locked, reducing the freely circulating supply.

Ethereum’s price was up 4% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment over ETH stayed in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

SBET’s stock remained flat during pre-market trading hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SBET remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ over the past day.

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