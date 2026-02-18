In an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, CEO Kinsella highlighted growing demand for Infleqtion’s quantum sensing technologies, including ultra-precise clocks to counter GPS vulnerabilities.

Infleqtion expects quantum advantage at the 100-logical-qubit level by 2028, enabling breakthroughs in materials science.

Over time, quantum computing could expand into drug discovery and eventually tackle complex problems like breaking encryption, Kinsella added.

Kinsella views competition from tech giants as validation of the quantum opportunity and believes Infleqtion’s focused strategy positions it to outperform larger players.

Fresh off its New York Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, Infleqtion (INFQ) is turning its attention to the road ahead, emphasizing scale alongside investment in innovation. The company aims to ramp up sales of its quantum-sensing portfolio while advancing quantum computers toward commercial reality later this decade.

In a conversation with Stocktwits, CEO Matthew Kinsella outlined the firm’s growth strategy and shared his perspective on the expanding opportunity within the broader quantum computing market.

Congratulations on the business combination. So, where do you go from here?

I'm making sure I tell the whole team that going public is not a finish line of any kind. It's refueling. It's supercharging. The answers are really twofold. In the quantum sensing side of our business, we have true quantum advantage, evidenced by the contract we announced with NASA, the clocks that we sell, and our quantum RF antennas.



So we are going to continue to build out the go-to-market team and invest in R&D to make that incredibly powerful technology smaller and cheaper. Think of us selling more sensors and investing in R&D to drive down the cost and size of those products. That's one half of the answer.

The other half of the answer is getting quantum computers to be commercially useful. We believe that will happen in 2028.

So sell more quantum sensors. Get quantum computers to the point where they can do things that classical computers cannot, and then sell some quantum computers along the way. We've sold three already.

As you work to make the technology more accessible, do you see a future where quantum solutions become practical for everyday applications as well?

At the 100 logical cubit level, which we think we'll hit in 2028, we'll start to see quantum advantage in areas like materials science.

Imagine if your iPhone could last a year on a charge, rather than just one night. How do we build more efficient jet fuels? If you think about what Elon Musk is struggling with right now with Starship, it's actually a material science problem. He needs to find materials that he can build these ships from that can withstand blast-off and return to Earth's orbit multiple times.

That said, I think we have to go into this with a great deal of humility, because it's very hard to predict how these cutting-edge markets will develop over time.

Over the past year, you’ve partnered with organizations including NASA and the Royal Navy. Which verticals are showing the most promise today?

So our first commercialized product is our quantum clocks. The clocks which the world uses today to synchronize and operate critical infrastructure, ranging from RF networks to the electricity grid to data centers. They are basically part of this incredible GPS system that uses pretty precise clocks on satellites that orbit the Earth. But those clocks need to synchronize with these massive room-sized clocks on the Earth’s surface.

The problem is that GPS is getting spoofed and denied more and more. The timing stamp isn't as reliable as it used to be. Our clocks provide better than GPS standard timing.

The fact that these clocks are 100 to 1000 times more precise actually allows better performance of the underlying infrastructure, because better synchronization means you can eek more performance out of your infrastructure. So huge applications in the data center where everyone is trying to increase the performance of their underlying GPUs and get more out of the infrastructure that they have.

If you look at the next-most-commercialized product in our portfolio, it’s our quantum RF antennas. We can turn atoms into antennas, and these atoms can receive the entire electromagnetic spectrum. There are obvious use cases in covert communications, the intelligence community, the Department of War, and all sorts of different military applications, but there's a very interesting, counterintuitive one in the high-frequency trading world.

We can shrink massive antennas down to something very small, and that’s something that can be done for a fraction of the cost. Those huge antennas cost millions of dollars.

Which segment currently generates the largest share of your revenue, and how do you expect that mix to evolve going forward?

So, we did $29 million in revenue in 2024, and we were booked or awarded $50 million in 2025. Looking at 2024 revenue, it was skewed toward our sensing portfolio, but we also had a reasonable amount of compute revenue.

As we look forward, I think we'll still see the majority of the opportunity for revenue generation, meaning greater than 50%, in the quantum sensing world. It will start to shift, though, toward quantum computing as quantum computers become commercially useful.

Looking ahead, what types of partnerships will be most critical in shaping your company’s growth, and can you highlight a few key collaborations?

Partnerships will remain an important part of our strategy going forward. And I'd think of them in a few different buckets – first, just with our customers. The U.S. and UK governments are very close partners, as we work with them to deploy our technologies and help them develop new ones.

We announced a partnership with Safran. We are going to work with them to integrate some of their time transfer protocols that they've developed, so we can transfer time from our boxes more efficiently and also take advantage of the existing distribution networks they have.

NVIDIA is another partnership I would highlight, and I'd also mention some U.S. government partners, but NASA is obviously an incredibly important partner for us as we continue to work to send more quantum into space.

As the company scales, what are the bottlenecks you have faced, and what do you see as the biggest hurdles going forward?

Well, I always think about the potential challenges that technology companies encounter in three buckets. You have technology challenges, execution challenges, and, finally, financing challenges that are also opportunities.

I feel like we've got the technology where we need it, and now it's just following our roadmap to reach quantum advantage and computing. We're already there in our sensing portfolio. So, the technology we have faced challenges that effectively put risk off the table.

Financing had always been a risk. It is always a risk for deep technology companies. We just took that risk off the table by raising $550 million in this transaction. So now it's all about execution. So that's the challenge we have control over and can execute.

By simplifying complex technologies, your company could become an attractive acquisition target amid rising competition. How are you positioning the company to navigate this?

Yeah, you mentioned the big players, IBM, Google, and Microsoft, all setting their sights on quantum. And the way I look at that is that it is very validating: the quantum opportunity is real, and these companies are focused on it.

I do think you'll see consolidation in this market. It's natural for a deep-tech market to start consolidating at some point. I'm taking the company down this path because I think we have the opportunity to build a generational business here, and that's what I'm focused on. But if acquisition opportunities come along, we'll have to take them to the board and evaluate them on a case-by-case basis.

Editor’s Note: The interview has been edited for clarity and length.<

