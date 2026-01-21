Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, stated that the U.S. is undermining the stability and predictability of its trade relations with the EU.

The European Union’s legislative body announced on Wednesday that the trade deal with the United States has been suspended amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats over Greenland.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, stated that the U.S. is undermining the stability and predictability of its trade relations with the EU.

“Given the continued and escalating threats, including tariff threats, against Greenland and Denmark, and their European allies, we have been left with no alternative but to suspend work on the two Turnberry legislative proposals until the US decides to re-engage on a path of cooperation rather than confrontation,” Lange said.

In a post on X, Lange clarified that the EU-U.S. trade deal is on hold until further notice. “Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are at stake. Business as usual impossible,” he added.

Bernd Lange's post on X | @berndlange/X

