Apple’s app store fees are said to be hurting users, and the two groups that brought the case against the company stated that these practices point to unlawful abuse of dominant position.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Tuesday ruled that Apple Inc. (AAPL) can be sued in a Dutch court over allegedly excessive app store fees.

According to a Reuters report citing the CJEU, the ruling comes after a Dutch tribunal sought clarity from the court over a case brought by two foundations, namely, Stichting Right to Consumer Justice and Stichting App Stores.

The two groups stated that the app store fees that Apple charges for third-party apps are excessive and hurt users. They added that these practices point to Apple’s unlawful abuse of its dominant position.

Apple shares were down nearly 0.2% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

