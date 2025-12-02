Siegel stated that Hassett’s greatest strength does not lie in monetary theory and the technical side of central banking.

Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Tuesday stated that while the current frontrunner for the Federal Reserve Chair position, Kevin Hassett, is a “very good” economist, he has two other top picks in his mind.

Siegel listed Fed Governor Chris Waller and ex-Fed official Kevin Warsh as his top two picks to lead the central bank.

“He is a very good economist, with a genuinely sunny disposition, and he has been a close adviser to the president across both terms, including as head of the Council of Economic Advisers and in the National Economic Council. But I believe his greatest strength is not in monetary theory and the technical side of central banking,” Siegel said in his weekly commentary.

