As the market slowly trends upward, experts have recommended five 'breakout' stocks for short-term gains. Stocks including Knowledge Marine, Cupid Ltd, and Yatra Online are considered good opportunities for traders.

Stock Market: 5 'Breakout' Stocks to Buy Today

As the stock market slowly trends upward this week, you can select and profit from five key "breakout" stocks suitable for short-term gains. According to experts, if the Nifty 50 index sustains above 26,300 points, the market has the potential to rise further to 26,500. Therefore, experts suggest that investing based on the strength of individual stocks rather than the overall market movement will be more beneficial.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works.

This stock has given a strong breakout at a price of ₹2,988 and is said to have the potential to reach up to ₹3,200 in the short term. The stop loss for this is ₹2,888.

Cupid Ltd can be bought at a price of ₹349, with a target of ₹375 and a stop loss of ₹337. Garuda Construction & Engineering is showing a good trend in the construction sector. It can be bought at ₹219 with an expected profit up to ₹236. The stop loss is ₹211.

Yatra Online, a leader in online travel services, has crossed a strong support level at ₹181.65. The target is ₹195, with a stop loss of ₹175. Finally, Gokul Agro Resources, which operates in the production of agro-based products, is moving towards its peak at a price of ₹217. The target is recommended at ₹233, with a stop loss of ₹210.

Experts believe that since these five stocks are technically in a strong breakout zone, they present a great opportunity for short-term traders. However, stock investment always carries risk. As market conditions can change rapidly, it is essential for investors to assess their risk appetite and act with a comprehensive investment plan and expert advice.