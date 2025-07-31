CFO Lanny Baker stated the general read is that the consumer looks slightly better than it did, perhaps three months ago.

Etsy (ETSY) CFO Lanny Baker said the company has seen a slightly healthier consumer spend across all the different cohorts and has not witnessed any significant shifts in spending related to tariffs or trade announcements that have happened.

“The general read is that the consumer that we're seeing looks a little bit better, slightly better than it was perhaps three months ago,” Baker said on a post-earnings call.

He added that higher-income households tend to be slightly healthier and stronger than lower-income households; however, both are improving, and there is no significant difference between the two at present.

Retail sentiment on Etsy improved to ‘extremely bullish,’ hitting a five-month high, compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

ETSY sentiment and message volume July 30, 2025, as of 1 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail user message count on the stock jumped over 250% in the last 24 hours. Shares of Etsy were up nearly 7% during midday trading after the company beat second-quarter revenue estimates.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock rebounded from its intraday low.

Etsy’s second-quarter revenue was $672.7 million, compared with Wall Street expectations of $647.6 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company’s focus on AI-powered discovery, personalized marketing, and mobile app improvements seems to be gaining traction.

“In the coming months, we will roll out AI-enabled tools to boost efficiency, all in service of empowering our sellers to focus more on creating or curating goods … and growing their businesses on Etsy,” Chief Growth Officer Kruti Patel Goyal said.

Etsy stock has gained nearly 23% so far this year and was marginally down in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<