Bitcoin ETFs saw softer inflows, while Solana ETFs continued to record net outflows.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust led the inflows with more than $110 million combined.

Outflows from Bitwise and iShares Ethereum ETFs reduced the day’s overall net inflow.

Retail sentiment across most Ethereum ETFs remained in 'neutral’ territory on Stocktwits.

Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs reversed a three-day run of $1.75 billion in outflows on Monday, pulling in more than $57 million of fresh capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SoSoValue data showed $57.05 million in inflows, led by Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH), with $67.32 million and $44.62 million coming in, respectively. However, the daily net inflow was pared back, with $9.9 million exiting the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) and $44.99 million exiting the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA).

All of the Ethereum funds saw retail sentiment trending in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day on Stocktwits, except for Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust, which saw sentiment trending in the ‘bearish’ zone.

ETH retail sentiment and message volume on February 10 as of 3:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ethereum’s Trying To Hold Above $2,000

Ethereum’s price was struggling to hold above the $2,000 market on Tuesday morning, down 2.8% in the last 24 hours amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) slide to around $68,800. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin was in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Ethereum retail sentiment and message volume on February 10 as of 3:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users on the platform are hoping that Ethereum’s price holds strong after the cryptocurrency dipped under the $2,00 mark last week.

Bitcoin, Solana, And XRP ETF Flows Diverge

Bitcoin spot ETF inflows slowed down on Monday. The funds attracted $145 million on the day, down from $371 million in the prior session. Bitcoin’s price was down 2.3% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Solana ETFs remained under pressure, logging a third straight day of outflows. Total net asset value across Solana products stayed below $1 billion, with roughly $14,000 in net outflows recorded on Monday. Solana’s price was down around 1% in the last 24 hours to $84.30 with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in the ‘bullish’ zone.

XRP ETFs continued to see steadier demand. The group posted $6.3 million in inflows and maintained total assets above the $1 billion mark. XRP’s price edged 0.2% lower in the last 24 hours to around $1.42. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin was also in the ‘bullish’ zone.

Read also: Cathie Wood’s ARK Adds Bullish Shares After Peter Thiel–Backed Crypto Exchange Jumps 16%

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<